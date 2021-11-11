Nigeria may be thrown out of international basketball starting with the FIBA Men’s World Cup qualifiers holding later this month following the continued interference of the Federal Government in the internal governance of basketball in Nigeria.

Many concerned Nigerians are uncertain about the future of the game over the activities of the government-backed Taskforce recently announced to run the affairs of the NBBF pending its election which the government indefinitely postponed.

Amongst those who share this sentiment is Head Coach of Heritage Basketball Academy, John Preye while reacting to the government’s decision to take over the duties of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), with plans to organize the Men’s Final 8 of the Men’s Premier Basketball league while also taking charge of the men and women national teams.

Reacting to these developments, Preye says the game of basketball will be plunged into a fresh round of crisis following 4 years of international brilliance and continental dominance of the men and women teams if FIBA decides to wield the stick.

“I am really worried because Nigeria stands the risk of a ban by FIBA over this unwholesome government interference which negates Article 9.10 of FIBA General Statutes”.

