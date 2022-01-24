From Fred Itua, Abuja

The daughter of Senator Rochas Okorocha, Uchechi, on Monday, bemoaned the government’s poor investment in education, saying it can’t meet the current and future needs of the nation.

The former governor’s daughter who is the Director General of Rochas Foundation said this while briefing reporters in Abuja on the International Day of Education, on the Theme: “Changing course, transforming education”.

She advised the government and all stakeholders to improve the educational experience of each child.

Recent statistics, according to Rochas Foundation show that there are about 15 million out of school children in Nigeria.

The statistics, Rochas said, are alarming, adding that over the past 24 years, the foundation has provided free qualitative and comprehensive education to over 25, 000 children.

The foundation condemned bullying in schools and advocated for a wholesome curriculum that will also focus on the social aspects of life.

‘Since its inception in 1998, the Rochas Foundation has been committed to the growth and development of the less privileged in society through education. Over the past 24 years, we have provided free qualitative and comprehensive education to over 25,000 children and still counting, through our colleges in Jos, Ibadan, Sokoto, Kano, Enugu, Owerri, Yola, Zaria, Ogboko, and Bauchi,’ she stated.

‘On this International day of Education, we are pleased to announce the commencement of our most recent college, The Rochas Foundation College, Cross River. On this day, 200 less privileged students in Calabar will begin their journey to a better future. As they begin their classes, we must thank the staff and all stakeholders who have made this vision a reality.

‘In line with the theme of this year’s celebration, we at Rochas Foundation, have always considered education as a tool for unity and development. This was the drive behind our international college, The Rochas Foundation College of Africa. Currently, we have around 180 students from 21 African countries.

‘On this International day of Education, we must also reiterate the importance of creating a safe and healthy environment for learning across all schools in Nigeria. In light of recent national events, we strongly condemn bullying in schools and advocate for a wholesome curriculum that also focuses on the social aspects of life.

‘Education is a powerful tool that can increase the growth trajectory of a nation, for something this powerful we do not do enough in investments and transforming education to meet the current and future needs of the nation. We call on the government and all stakeholders to rethink education. We must begin to view it as the cornerstone of every part of the nation.

‘On this day we must also salute the efforts and sacrifices of all teachers and academic personnel, they are our unsung heroes. As a foundation, we stand by our vision and pledge to continue to transform education and make it accessible for all.’