Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Executive Director of Always Sisters Foundation, Kate Obiechina, has accused government at all levels of being too detached from citizens even in the face of growing poverty ravaging the country.

Obiechina, who recently fed over 1000 indigent Nigerians in Abuja, appealed to government not to turn a blind eye to the sufferings of Nigerians, warning that if nothing is done to salvage the situation, it could nudge hungry youths into criminality which would endanger the lives of innocent people.

She further appealed to charitable citizens to toe the path of philanthropy by providing basic necessities for impoverished people around them, stating that government lacks the capacity to do it alone.

“There is a lot of hunger and impoverishment in the land. I expect people to go out of their way and reach out to the public. By so doing, a lot of children would go to bed satisfied. We will be going to Kpeygi in our next outreach to give medical intervention,” the philanthropist said.

“Government policies should be more people-oriented because we have a government that is so detached from the sufferings of the masses. When you go to Nyanya you will see people who need interventions to actualise their potential.

“It is all about inspiring and encouraging to enable people conquer their environment. This time we decided to visit children. We have gone to Nyanya, Mararaba and landed in Kurudu. We felt that the children in these areas lack what ordinarily they should have, precisely food. We decided to make a difference in their lives.

“We fed almost one thousand people; what we had targeted was five hundred and by the time we exhausted those ones we had to pack more and distribute. The funds came from women. In fact, we tasked ourselves and spent over N280, 000,” Obiechina said about her aid work.