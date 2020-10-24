Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federerl Government of Nigeria has urged youths in the country to seek, understand and use the democratic process to bring about positive outcomes for their future.

The Minister of Defence, General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd) disclosed this at a one- day Stakeholders Peace Talk held in Kano on Saturday.

While recognising the constitutional rights of Nigerians to express their grievances through peaceful demonstrations, he lamented that the demonstrations of the last few days have led to loss of life and property.

He recalled that the youth-led demonstrations protesting the excesses of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigera Police Force was largely peaceful at the initial stage, but was eventually hijacked by hoodlums and subversive elements.

He also recalled that the dire situation necessitated President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerias, in wherein he called for calm and patience to enable the government address the demands of the youth protesters.

In furtherance to the efforts to consolidate the peace efforts,, he said the President directed the members of the Executive Council to go back to their respective states to compliment the peace efforts of their state governors.

The Minister, who was accompanied by his counterpart, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, acknowledged that the security of the country was already tasked by incidents of cattle rustling, kidnapping and Boko Haran, all which had led to loss of lives in the North.

He appealed to the stakeholders to take and preach the gospel of peace to their various domains noting that ‘we should not allow the security situation to degenerate into a state of anarchy.’

He also declared that the sovereignty and unity of Nigeria was sacrosanct and non-negotiable, adding that Nigerians have no other country but Nigeria.

He expressed his sympathy on behalf of the Federerl Government to all Nigerians over the loss of lives and destruction of property arising from the demonstrations across parts of he country while assuring that government was doing so much to move the country forward.

In attendance at the event were security chief, religious and community leaders from all divides of Kano State, academia and members of different civil society groups.