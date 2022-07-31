Venerable Ben Idume, Vicar, St James’ Anglican Church Asokoro, has called on the government at all levels to imbibe discipline as a measure to solve insecurity in the country.

The clergy spoke to newsmen after the church celebrated its 2022 First Fruit and unveiling harvest themed “Harvest of Joyful Return” on Sunday

He said by the theme of the event, the nation and in spite of the challenges the nation faced, it would have a harvest of joyful return.

He also called for a collective responsibility by the society and Church in assisting the government to tackle the menace of insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him, “there are real problems in terms of national security and those who are securing us are also unsecured”.

” Things are not just alright, those who are supposed to be in charge of security, namely the police, military and paramilitary organisations, have mortgaged their integrity.

“Rather than face the real work of security, they have neglected the need for collective security of the nation and the citizens.”

He urged government to reposition its duties in terns of security matters.

The clergy said for security agencies to be effective, there was a need for them to properly appreciate the enormity of collective insecurity as a nation and be true to it.

Gideon Arinze, the Peoples Warden of the Church, advised citizens to be security-conscious.

He also encouraged government to ensure constant training of security personnel and equipping them adequately to meet current security issues and demands.

He said for the general elections, the Church had enlightened its members on the dangers of being an eligible voter and not voting.

Arinze said the Church had INEC officials in the premises to enable members get their PVCs done.

He appealed for an extension of the registration for PVCs by INEC as many people were yet to partake in the exercise.

On her part, Mrs Precious Ikebujo, Verger of the Anglican Church Asokoro, said the Church had every reason to thank God.

“We have excelled, we have conquered a lot and we are marching on,” she said.

On child upbringing for a better society, she said women in the Church held several workshops to ensure children were cultured, cautioned and could always trace back their roots.

” it is from the family and home we get good and well behaved children for a good society and a nation develops having good leaders.

“Love, unity and peace start from the home; we want to have the best treated youths move a round in the society,” she added. (NAN)