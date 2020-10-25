Bolaji Ariyoh, the Chairman, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area and his cabinet on visited families of the victims of the end sars protest and on spot assessment of havoc caused by the hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest .

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by Mr Babajide Dada, the Media Officer of the council, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

In his entourage was the Commissioner for Housing Lagos State Hon.Marouf Akinderu who represented the state government.

During the on assessment , an eye witness who claimed to be an occupant of one of the 24 flats in the police barrack behind Makinde police station narrated how the hoodlums succeeded in looting , raping and setting their apartment ablaze

‘ The hoodlums came in multiples, the people and police tried to repel them for some moment but we noticed that a team of military personnel in army camouflage came, evacuate all the armoury of the police , disarm them and take them away in their hilux van.

“At that point the hoodlums have a free day, loot our properties and set the police station and all the vehicles ablaze.

“I must confess this are not protesters but organise armed group who only hide under endsars protest and moreover most of them are not from this hood,” he said.

The chairman promised the victims that he would liaise with appropriate authority to ensure compensation for the victims and urged him to compile information about all the victims and submit it to his office immediately.

He also promised to commence process of rebuilding the police station because police are essential part of our community

The entourage was also taken around some houses with bullet holes due to stray bullets during the dark hour.

At no 72 Makinde Str. the entourage stop to commiserate with the family of Mr Vitalis Ukaegbu for the lost of their son Victor Izuchi who died as a result of stray bullets.

Hon. Maruf Akindele on behalf of the state government Mr Babajide Sanwoolu expresses condolence to the family of the deceased and prayed God give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of their son.

He assured them of government determination to investigate the matter and ensure punishment are melted to the perpetrators of the crime and adequate compensation to the victims across the state .

He appeal to everyone to be calm and peaceful.

He said further that the Lagos State government doing what it can to ensure that justice is served, he urged the people and seek for their corporation and understanding. (NAN)