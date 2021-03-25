Government College Ikoyi, Lagos has defeated three other schools to win this year’s edition of the Rotary Club of Ikoyi Metro, Inter School Debate competition with the theme, “COVID- 19 has impacted posivitely and negatively” .

Ireti Senior Grammar School emerged as the first runner up, Girls Senior Secondary Grammar School was the second runner up and Falomo Senior High School was third runner up respectively.

President, Rotary Club of Ikoyi Metro, Mrs Delight Sunday Anicho in her welcome address said this year’s debate is instructive because we chosen to celebrate and honour the late past president, Tunde Adeleye, who served the club well.

“ The topic is instructive because COVID- 19 has disrupted and will continue to disrupt the lives for a long time. “

Anicho commended the principals and teachers of the four schools for allowing their students participate in the competition.

Anicho added whenever there is a competition, there is always a winner and one thing that separates the winner from the losers are adequate preparation and a sense of vision and responsibility.

Vice Principal, Government College, Ikoyi and host of the competition, Mrs Ajagbe Alice Iyabo added the topic is unique and it affects everyone. The disadvantages of COVID-19 has more negative effects than positive effects on the educational system in the country.

She commended the club for their efforts in reaching out to the school and they should do more for the school.

Immediate past president of the club, Kelvin Ofili and chief judge of the competition commended the students for their efforts in their presentation.

Ofili added the panel of judges arrived at a decision that the debate was a tough and highly contested. All the participants are winners because of the way and manner, they presented their facts.

The winners of the debate, Titilope Oye and Peace James from Government College, Ikoyi said they had sleepless nights in preparing for the competition.

Master of Ceremony, Mrs Ego Omonigho recalled two years ago, the winner of the competition had the opportunity to travel to United States of America for the sponsored Youth Exchange Programme for a year.

According to Omonigho, the competition is for the benefit of the students and they should always put in their best for competitions that they participate in.