I am saddened by the loss of lives, property, as well as the rise in number of IDPs following the recent attacks by armed bandits in Zuru Emirate.

The song on the lips of everyone in Zuru Emirate is “insecurity of their lives and property». The insecurity in the nation is growing exponentially as each day passes by. The regions state of unrest will completely turn everywhere to miasma of bloodletting, if vital steps are not taken.

The havoc being wreaked by rebellious individuals is deadly across everywhere in the region. The armed bandits insurgency in the part of Kebbi State have made more orphans, widows and widowers through their community attacks and human slaughters. Many people have fled their homes to take refuge in IDP camps and neighbouring communities.

My appeal to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State is to put in more effort in the fight and provide more security to its citizens.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

May Allah guide and protect the Zuru Emirates, the people of Kebbi and Nigerians in general.

• Kamal Usman Sami writes from Zuru, Kebbi State