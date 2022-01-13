A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Alhaji Jamiu Adisa Quadri, has advised the Federal Government to engage the service of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Adisa gave the advice during his birthday celebration in Lagos recently, saying insecurity would stop within six months, if government engaged the VGN in the fight against crime.

He noted that the group would be the best in the war against crime and criminality as its personnel understand the terrain of the country better than other security agencies. According to him, insecurity started since the regime of gen. Yakubu Gowon, during the Nigerian civil war, which was a long time ago, and needed to be confronted with any means available .

“That is why I am calling on the FG to utilize the VGN that is available and willing to join hands with other security agencies to fight insecurity. VGN personnel are grassroots who are indigenes of their area of jurisdiction, understand the culture and know almost everybody in the area. They understand the terrain and know how to navigate the zones. With them, insecurity will stop to the bearest minimum within six months.”

During the event, chairperson of Ijede LCDA, Mrs. Khadijat Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba, described Mr. Jamiu Adisa as a worthy father in Yorubaland and a patriotic Nigerian whose dedication to humanity was worthy of emulation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Also, Mr. Tayo Adebowale Lateef, who poured encomiums on the celebrant, described him as an incredible and amazing personality. He urged Nigerian youths to be involve in politics because Nigerians rely on them as their future leaders.

He said he was disappointed recently when there was a security summit where the problem of insecurity was addressed but the youths were not represented.

“Let the youths be involved in Nigeria’s affairs because they are our future leaders,” he said