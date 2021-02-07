By Steve Agbota

The Federal Government has been urged to prioritise access to COVID-19 vaccination for Nigerian seafarers and dockworkers in the maritime industry.

Spokesman of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Dr. Bolaji Akinola, in a statement in Lagos at the weekend, said Nigeria has abundant logistics capacity to transport and store the COVID-19 vaccines at the required temperature.

He said seafarers and port workers were designated essential workers by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

“We have abundant refrigerated containers, also called reefer containers, for the transportation and temporary storage of temperature-sensitive cargo including vaccines.

“These refrigerated containers are capable of controlling temperature ranging from -65 °C up to 40 °C. Reefer containers allow the transportation of cargo in a way that preserves its freshness and efficacy all year round,” he added.