Henry Uche

The Chairman, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture -Export Group (NEG), Kola Awe has called on state and federal government of Nigeria to review policies and laws bothering on cooperative Ventures in the country to make cooperatives thrive.

He made this known in Lagos recently at the inauguration of NEG -Cooperative society. The Global Convener of NEG-Cooperative stressed the need for government, corporate organizations and individuals to either form or support existing cooperative societies as a way of helping small and medium entrepreneurs have access to finance with ease and solve other challenges they could not solve individually has become indispensable.

He maintained that partnership and cooperation is the bedrock of any successful venture and economy, noting that cooperative society is the only business venture that remains undying and resilient despite all odds in the business and economic world. “When cooperative members have access to finance and expand their businesses, it contributes to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country because more human and material resource would be employed. So we are positioning our members to be ready before the full implementation of African Continental free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) for maximum exploits.

Equally the president, NEG Cooperative, Anietie Bassey, noted that members can access twice loan of whatever they contribute at a minimum interest rate, he added that he would put in place structures to ensure prudent administration and management of the cooperative.

“We have ‘NACCIMA Processing Plan’ and ‘Special Project Vehicle’ designed to help our members to overcome every hurdle of any form in the whole value chain of their businesses in other to drive their business dreams to the right direction.