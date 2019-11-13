Olakunle Olafioye

Absence of mentoring culture has been identified as one of the drawbacks of national development and economic prosperity in Nigeria.

To reverse the trend, Nigerians and governments, at all levels, are advised to imbibe the culture of mentoring.

President and Chairman, Governing Council, Mentoring and Career Development Institute of Nigeria, Collins Edebiri, stated this at the launch and induction of pioneer members of the institute in Lagos, yesterday.

The event which was the second following the inaugural presentation of the institute in Port Harcourt in August, featured a public lecture entitled: “Mentoring as a Tool for Talent Development, Business Prosperity and National Growth.”

Guest Speaker and Managing Director, Lapo Micro Finance Bank, Godwin Ehigiamusoe, said the nation’s education system has very little preparation for the youths for productive adulthood.

He, therefore, advocated the need for the youths to leverage on the many benefits of mentoring.

“We have never had more chaotic times than now. This is evident in the alarming unemployment rate and depression resulting in increase in suicide among the youths. We need people to mentor them,” he said.

Chairman on the occasion and Group CEO, Century Group, Ken Etete, represented by George Ashiru, chief strategist of the company, said Nigeria would experience growth in all ramifications if successful leaders would cultivate the culture of building successors through mentoring.

“Any intelligent leader must do everything within his power to multiply wealth. This can be done by mentoring people to improve their skills and knowledge,” he said.

The event also featured discussions anchored by the founder of Kendor Consulting Ltd., Adora Ikwuemesi and Victor Banjo, a corporate governance and goard-level coach.

In their respective discourses, Adora and Banjo made a case for reverse mentoring, a mentoring practice in which the older generation takes up mentoring course under the younger generation.