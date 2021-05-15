From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The former Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludare Kadiri, has absolved the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, of being party to his impeachment as the number two lawmaker in the state assembly.

He said although he has not met with the governor since he was removed from his position as the deputy speaker by his colleagues in March, the governor, according to him, has remained his political leader.

Kadiri, representing Ijebu North State Constituency 2, made this known at the sidelines of a Town Hall meeting with his constituents, held in Ago-Iwoye, at the weekend.

The lawmaker, who explained the meeting was to appraise his performance and constituency projects executed by him in the last two years, insisted that his removal by his fellow lawmakers did not follow due process, but orchestrated because of his frosted relationship with the Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo.

‘I don’t think I should meet the governor, this is legislative business. But you see behind any smoke there is fire. I have not met with Mr Governor because it is a legislative business, but I know who is behind it,’ he said.

‘If I suspect Mr Governor, I will be able to tell you it is Mr Governor. Before the incident, I had a meeting with him and we were able to sort out some rough edges. Probably, they said because I refused to apologize. Why should I apologize for what I didn’t do?

‘I don’t think it’s right for me to apologize for what I didn’t do!

‘They said I am too heady. I think at this age of my life, and what I have achieved for my life, if they want to manipulate the Assembly, and said from 18 to 22 and dropped to 18 and it got to the floor of the House, they compiled a list, invincible list.

‘They should have allowed the legislative due process to be exhibited in whatever they did.

‘The Speaker and I do not have a cordial relationship. I am not going to hide it. I have been having issues with him concerning the way he has been running that House of Assembly.

‘On this note, I will tag the whole issue that some people may not like the way I talk, people may not like the way I relate to people. But if I am satisfied that I am doing the right thing, you can not tell me that I should not ask for my own report or how you are managing the House.

‘He is only a Class Captain. He is only one among equals,’ Kadiri stated.

He listed some constituency projects executed by him to include scholarship grants to 20 students, renovation of primary schools in Mamu and Ago-Iwoye towns, donation of solar lights, construction of boreholes, security equipment among others.