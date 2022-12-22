By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has offered N2million cash gift to the best graduating student of the Mountain Top University (MTU), Makogi Oba Ogun State, Victoria Chinenyenwa Amaechi

Abiodun disclosed this after delivering the convocation lecture at the 4th convocation ceremony of the university.

The governor commended Victoria for pursuing excellence with faith, knowledge and resilience, while encouraging her to do more.

The 23-year old, who graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.96 in Microbiology for the 2021/2022 academic session, broke down in tears when she heard the governor’s reward.

In his lecture titled “The Youths as Catalysts in Building Nigeria’s Future”,Abiodun tasked Nigerian youths to unite and do more than mouthing,”Not -Too-Young- To-Run”,they should use their strength from all clans, villages, mosques and traditional setting to identify and promote their own to take leadership in politics that is when the parlance ” Not -Too-Young-To-Run” would have meaning and shape the course of the younger generation.

He cited several youths who had carved a niche for themselves who leverage on existing inventions to bring out new innovative tech ideas that has given them fame.Jobberman was developed by three students out of their hostel room, paystack founded by two young chaps, Nollywood actor cum movie producer Kunle Afolayan has produced blockbuster movies grossed hundred of millions of naira in the last decade, Dr Hallowed Oluawodara Olaoluwa became the youngest PhD at 24.Tobi Amusan among others.

Government has a responsibility to provide a veritable platform for it’s youth population to contribute to the continued development of the society.”No generation is better equipped to collectively change the destiny of Nigeria like today’s youths. Development in technology have put in their hands great power to contribute to national development. The 70% population of the country with age ranging from 18-34 can change the trajectory if the investment is improved.

He urged the youths to be involved with agriculture they need to have interest about 40,000agricpreneurs can create jobs and tackle the issue of food security.

Abiodun stated that the nation’s leadership predicament is due to a large disjunctive leadership that has consistently disenfranchised the nation’s youths.

“Most organizations are not dedicated to youths empowerment and those who are interested in advancing the course of our youths in business and politics should count me in.

“In what sense have government integrated the youths into national decision -making process, where they can actively challenge national injustices and political brigandage.

” Whenever the economic importance of Nigeria is recounted,oil,gas, abundant solid minerals are presented as signifying Nigeria’s wealth, the true of the matter is that Nigerian wealth is the youths” both as a strategic resource advantage and resources. If this resource is carefully nourished and developed in a globalized world, where knowledge and skills determine the competitive edge then Nigeria would achieve a quantum leap into modernity.

He added that our youths represent the future,. government need to focus on the intellectual development and health improvement of our young people. That is why we are making the requisite investment in the future by providing them with the right tools.

Abiodun encouraged the ivory towers to be more innovative by developing models and research facilities that can solve the nation’s challenges just like Anthony Enahoro who moved the motion for independence.

The vice chancellor, Prof Elijah Afolabi, charged the graduands to shine brighter, irrespective of where they find themselves. He said the university has done its bid and handed them a touch of excellence.

He said: “You are a product of all positive efforts invested in your academic journey and the ease that comes with God’s grace. This, however marks the start of another journey for you. Over the years, you have been equipped with the spirit of excellence and the world awaits your manifestation.”

The Chancellor of MTU and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof Daniel Olukoya, advised the graduands not to stop learning.

Olukoya said learning is rigorous and demanding, but its fruit is sweet and rewarding to those who have paid the price.

“We stand at the edge of a critical period where resilience, discipline, critical thinking, innovation and creativity are required to solve human problems. I am glad that we have taught you and imbibed in you all this skills. Don’t forget what you have learnt here and make sure you put them to use.”

Olukoya noted that the university emphasised more on skills acquisition and entrepreneurs development for students and made it mandatory for them to learn to play a musical instrument.

“I am proud to note that you cannot graduate from MTU without learning a vocation. You also learn a musical instrument and foreign language. What it means is that you cannot be hungry,” he said.

At the event, wife of the Chancellor, Dr. Sade . Olukoya’s prize for overall best graduating received N500,000 30 first class graduates received N250, 000 each.