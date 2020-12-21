By Henry Uche

The Ogun State governor, Adedapo Abiodun, have wooed the Institute Of Directors, Nigeria (IOD) to train Public servants in the state in Corporate governance principles and practices for maximum and efficient service delivery. The governor made this call yesterday at the annual Directors Dinner/Award night in Lagos where he bagged the award of Fellow of the Institute among other dignitaries.

In his speech, mr Adedapo thanked the Institution for the significant roles played so far in the country to ensure Corporate governance are not compromised in all fronts by personnel of directorship cadre in both Public and private sector, noting that with IOD and other professional institutes, Nigeria would soon get rid of maladministration and mismanagement of resources caused by dearth of professionalism among corporate leaders.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensure that infrastructure, education, Social welfare, youth engagement/Job creation, Agriculture among others are given top priority for the good of the people. He added that the Status of fellowship bestowed on him by IOD is a call for higher responsibility and an opportunity to learn more from the institute regarding sound administration and management of people and other resources.

He enjoined Christians in the country to celebrate the Christmas responsibly and observe the covid-19 protocol as the world shivers over the second wave of the pandemic. “I thank IOD for this award, it’s a call for more work and responsibilities. I’m open to learn more in other to serve the people better. I call on IOD to please come and train our public servants for maximum service delivery, ” he implored.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave Thumbs -up to the institute having demonstrated resilence and dedication to ensure that sound corporate leadership are practised across board through its members in both Public and private sector. The governor called on Lagosians to show the right attitude towards government as the year 2021 approaches.

He avowed to rebuild Lagos State and rehabilitate all persons and corporates affected by ENDSARS protest. He added that some intervention programs are in the pipeline to reinvigorate and sustain Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state to build a resilent economy. “IOD has done well in its pursuit to entrench sound corporate governance. We shall rebuild Lagos State for the betterment of all,” he affirmed. Other recipients of IOD award are: chairman, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, as Fellow of the Institute; United Bank for Africa (UBA) which received award for corporate governance among others.

In her part, the guest speaker/Principal Partner, AD Consulting, Olajumoke Adenowo, charged corporate leaders to prioritize the well-being and well fare of the personnel above company’s growth and profits which according to her is the ultimate essence of life and business.

She sued for transformational leadership across board where the people can unanimously say they’re happy with their political and economic leaders adding that the true scorecard of any leader are given by the followers and not the leader. “True leadership is manifested in times of crisis. Those leaders who put the interest and wellfare of the followers first and foremost, are the true leaders to reckon with,” she asseverated.