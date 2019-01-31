Chukwudi Nweje

Governor Akinwumi Ambode said, yesterday, that the state government remains committed to ensuring the state works for the entire people of Lagos.

He also said government would continue to evenly spread development projects to the nooks and crannies of the state to improve the socio-economic well being of the people.

According to him, making Lagos work for all and improving the welfare of the people remains the priority of his administration.

Ambode made these commitments at the commissioning of ‘The Great Hall’ of Oriwu Club, in Ikorodu,Lagos.

Represented by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye, Ambode who is also the Grand Patron of the club said the 1500 -seater facility will improve the economic wellbeing of the people of Ikorodu. He said the hall will serve as a revenue earner for the club and also promote social interaction among members, non members of the club, the entire people of Ikorodu and Lagos state in general. Ambode added that Oriwu Club is specially relevant because of its efforts at empowering the less privileged in society. He urged members of the club to continue upholding the vision of the founders which is among others to foster brotherly association among its members and society at large and encourage social togetherness and interaction and promote the welfare of its members.

President of the club, Olukayode Anibaba said the club is an association of professionals united by the common interest of helping its members and the society.

Anibaba added that the commissioning of the Great Hall, 11 years after initiation marks a great history for the club, which he said bequeaths”a befitting edifice to the socio-economic landscape of Ikorodu.”

The club presented plaques to members who have distinguished themselves. The recipients included Ambode who received two plaques as grand patron and host governor of the club and former minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, under whose presidency the Great Hall project was initiated.