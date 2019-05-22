LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The outgoing Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from Wednesday, 22nd May 2019.

According to a statement issued in Ilorin in the evening of Wednesday and signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ahmed, Mr. Demola Olanrewaju, special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, and members of boards of parastatals are also affected by the dissolution.

The statement quoted Governor Ahmed as thanking members of the dissolved state executive council, his former aides and all other political office holders for their invaluable service to his administration and the people of Kwara State.

Governor Ahmed also wished the former commissioners and aides all the best in their future endeavors.