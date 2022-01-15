From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has graciously approved the release of 6 billion Naira for the payment of State, Local Government and LGEA workers gratuity.

Retired workers who disengaged from service in 2017 and 2018 and had received part payment of their gratuity will be paid their remaining balance while other retirees from 2019,2020 and 2021 will also receive payment of their gratuity.

This development was part of the outcome of an earlier meeting today between the Chairman, Audit Committee for State and Local Government Pensioners, Acting Head of the Civil Service and the state Chairman, NLC.

This announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena and made available to the newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

The statement stated that, the invaluable gesture of the Governor is in line with his administration’s policy and aspiration towards improving the general welfare of the retired workers in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to the statement, “It was unanimously agreed that labour Unions and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners should be involved in all stages in the preparation and payment of gratuity to the deserving retirees.

“This is to ensure probity and accountability in the process of payment”.

They added that , all arrangements for the payment will commence as from next week Monday, the 17th of January, 2022.

_________ ____