Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has charged all the Civil Societies and Non- Governmental Organizations in the state to partner with state government for progress and energies youths through empowerment activities.

Bagudu stated this on Tuesday while addressing Heads of Civil Societies,NGOs after hours of rigorous meeting with them at the Government House,Birnin Kebbi.

The meeting which was attended by USAID, ASURPI, UNICEF, Oxfam,CBN and Permanent Secretaries of various Ministries was designed to harmonise and identifies activities of the invited organizations in the state.

The Governor, while appreciating the efforts of the civil societies said his administration want them to continue to uplift the welfare of the people especially youths by energies them through various empowerment programmes.

According to him, “I know the kind of sacrifices everybody is making. All these sacrifices is to empower everybody. Part of what we have seen from the insecurity across the country is that, there is need for inclusiveness. Once people were not included, they might resorted to expressions of their grievances and the outcome may be negative”.

Bagudu noted that the Kebbi state government inclusive policies have yielded positive such as ; production of modern yogurts by wives of herders in the state, establishment of the largest tomatoes processing company in Africa in Kebbi state worth 150 million dollars, many rice Mills are springing up,as well as ethanol production.

” Our priority now is to uplifts our people so that everybody will feel inclusive. Those who are willing should partner with us and we are ready to partner with them . The most important thing is that, let us energies our youths”.

In his remarks, the Speaker,Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Samaila Abdulmumin Kamba described the meeting with the various Civil societies as an eyes opener’s for all the stakeholders that attended the meeting.

Kamba who advocated for the creation of specific office and Special Assistance (SA) that would be linking up government and the organizations, said the creation will trigger more development, progress made so far by the active NGOs in the state.