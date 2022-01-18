From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has expressed profound appreciation to the Nigerian legion for their sacrifice to keep Nigeria one indivisible country.

He also acknowledged that security Agencies performed creditably and gallantly well with an indelible record in the annals of history of Nigeria.

Senator Atiku Bagudu made the remark at the launching of the 2022 Emblem Appeal Week at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The governor specifically mentioned the supreme sacrifice by members of the Armed Forces during the first and second world wars as well as Nigeria’s civil war and other conflict Zones in the country.

He made it clear that the nation would continue to hold them in high esteem and honour for their patriotism , nationalism and sacrifice.

Senator Atiku Bagudu listed the Nigerian Army , the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Police , the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Nigerian Custom, the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Department of State Security, Vigilantes and self volunteer groups for appreciation of their services to Kebbi State and the nation.

The State Chief Executive emphasized the importance of mobilising more resources to Security Agencies towards meeting the challenges of modern combat operation.

Governor Bagudu appreciated the effort of security agencies in the state for keeping Kebbi relatively peaceful .

The Secretary to Kebbi State Government ,Babale Umar Yauri announced the donation of N20 million to the State chapter of the legion in commemoration of the week on behalf of the State Government.

The SSG, and the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Sufyanu Garba Bena announced personal and collective donation of Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries and Special Advisers in support of the Emblem Appeal Week.

Earlier, the state Chairman of Nigerian Legionnaires, Staff Sergeant, Umar Garba commended Gov. Bagudu for his much concern to the welfare of the Legionnaires in the state.

“The general donation of N30 million given to Nigerian Legion by the state government last year was judiciously utilised by the Nigerian legion in areas like welfare of widows, attendance to sick ex- servicemen and women as well as other important activities of the legion,” he said.

He lauded the state government’s plan for allocating some plots of land for residential purposes to the legionnaires in Gwandu Emirate.

He also thanked the Bagudu administration for the support and concern shown to the welfare of their members since his assumption as the Kebbi state governor.