From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed his deep sadness at the loss of top People’s Democratic Party (PDP) politician, Alhaji Dogonyaro Bibi, popularly known as B. B. Dogo.

Mohammed condole friends, associates and the people of Bauchi local Government over the death.

He described Dogo as a top politician whose death is a monumental loss to the entire people of Bauchi State .

Governor Mohammed said the late Dogo was a veteran politician with passion, commitment and polical sagacity.

He said he would be deeply remembered for his enormous contributions to the Polical landscape of Bauchi State.

“Late BB Dogo was a true son of our beloved State , a political icon and acclaimed political emancipator and social justice crusader who sacrificed most of his lifetime to the service of humanity, ” Governor Mohammed who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Muktar Gidado, said.

“His sterling qualities will forever remain in our hearts the Governor,” the governor said.