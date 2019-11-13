Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has commissioned the recently completed Okene – Kuroko -Ehika-Ikaturu-Itakpe roads, assuring that his second term would witness more of such infrastructural boost.

The Commissioning took place on Monday as the GYB/CEDO 2019 gubernatorial campaign trail landed in Okene, headquarters of central senatorial district.

Governor Bello while commissioning the roads, affirmed that they would boost economic activities immensely within the area and also ease transportation of goods, products and services.

He pointed out that the New Direction Government, has made efforts to ensure that every part of the state benefited from its infrastructure endeavours.

The governor thanked the People of Okene for their continued massive support of his administration, noting that they would not be disappointed.

Governor Bello during a courtesy call on the Ohinoyi of Ebira Kingdom, Alhaji Dr Ado Ibrahim, noted that his administration has made modest achievements and the campaign trail was in Okene to canvass for the people’s votes.

He said that elections were not war, but his administration would fight anyone who wanted to use the elections as an opportunity to cause insecurity.