Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A bill that would ensure former governors and their deputies start enjoying pension after serving as the state chief executives, yesterday, caused heated debate among the members of the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

The bill, which was read on the floor of the assembly by the Speaker, Alhaji Isa Idris, sought the members to consider the reading of the bill for the second time, but met stiff resistance by member representing Dutse, Alhaji Musa Sule, who challenged the bill.

Sule said the bill lacked further explanation or clause that should exclude governors or their deputies who secure elections to the national assembly.

The bill was said to have been sponsored by the state executive, to enable all former governors and their deputies from the state enjoy life-long pensions.

However, the bill scaled the second reading when the speaker finally called for a voice vote, which was overwhelmingly accepted by the members.

In another vein, the members are silently moving towards replacing the present speaker with the former one, Alhaji Idris Garba, who was earlier impeached as speaker in 2017.