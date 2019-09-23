Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday fulfilled one of his promises by personally enrolling his six-year-old son, Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai, at a state public school.

Little Abubakar was enrolled as a Primary One pupil of Kaduna Capital School, Malali, in Kaduna North Local Government Area, thus fulfilling the Governor’s promise made in his his first tenure as a key guarantee of his personal investment in education reform in the northerm state.

“I will by personal example ensure that my son, that will be six years of age in 2019, will be enrolled in a public school in Kaduna State, by God’s grace,” the Governor said two years ago.

El-Rufai noted that reforming the education sector in Kaduna was a continuing struggle against decades of neglect.