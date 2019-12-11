Noah Ebije, Kaduna
A group under the umbrella of Nigeria Youths for Democracy and Good Governance (NYDGG) has described the Kano State governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as Oracle of development in view of infrastructural transformation in the State.
To this end, the group have concluded plans to honour governor Ganduje with 2019 Governor of the Year Award.
According to a statement made available to newsmen by Chairman of the group, Comrade Austin Alaba Medaiyedu, the Award presentation ceremony is slated to take place in Kano State Government House.
“We can authoritatively say that Governor Ganduje is the Oracle of Development in Kano State as he has transformed Kano State to a state of El-dorado.
“We have concluded all arrangements to honour the governor of Kano State, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje with the 2019 governor of the year award because of his immense contributions to the socio-economic development of Kano State.
“Governor Ganduje emerged the winner of the Award after a careful survey and examination of his Administration was secretly carried out by the Award Committee and the overwhelming reports indicated that the governor is exceptional in infrastructural development of Kano State.
“We are overwhelmed by the governor’s avowed commitment to the development of Kano State. We are also impressed with his political transformation from a humble background
“We can recollect that Ganduje’s passion to serve his people took him into politics, and joined the then National Party of Nigeria (NPN) during the Second Nigerian Republic and served as Kano State Assistant Secretary from 1979 to 1980.
“He contested the House of Representatives election in 1979 under the NPN but lost the election.
“He joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and aspired to be the party’s gubernatorial candidate but lost the primaries to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.
“Ganduje was later picked as the deputy to Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso between 1999 and 2003. In addition to the deputy governorship, he was also appointed as the Hon. Commissioner for Local Government. From 2003 to 2007 he served as the special Adviser (Political) to the Hon. Minister of Defence, Federal Republic of Nigeria. Ganduje also served as a member of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
“Ganduje was appointed the chairman of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti in 2008 and was later appointed as the executive secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission at Ndjamena, Republic of Chad. He participated in the 2006 Nigerian Political Reforms Conference.
“Ganduje was a Deputy Governor to Kano State Governor Kwankwaso between 1999 and 2003, under the flag of the PDP. They lost re-election to Malam Ibrahim Shekarau. They were however, re-elected on 27 April 2011 and sworn in on May 29, 2011 for a second term in office.
“Ganduje was conferred the national honour of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) in September 2012 by the then President Goodluck Jonathan. He was also conferred with the honour of Fellow National Association of Educational Administration and Planning (FNAEAP) on 13 October 2016 in Bayero University, Kano.
“Ganduje was selected as the consensus candidate to succeed Kwankwaso as Governor of Kano State on 28 November 2014.
“He went on to defeat the opposition candidate, Malam Salihu Takai, in the April 11, 2015 gubernatorial elections.
“Ganduje was sworn into office May 29, 2015. He won the 2019 gubernatorial elections on March 24, to return to office for his second term, and since then he has been performing wonderfully well in office”. Medaiyedu stated.
