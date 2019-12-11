Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the umbrella of Nigeria Youths for Democracy and Good Governance (NYDGG) has described the Kano State governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as Oracle of development in view of infrastructural transformation in the State.

To this end, the group have concluded plans to honour governor Ganduje with 2019 Governor of the Year Award.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by Chairman of the group, Comrade Austin Alaba Medaiyedu, the Award presentation ceremony is slated to take place in Kano State Government House. “We can authoritatively say that Governor Ganduje is the Oracle of Development in Kano State as he has transformed Kano State to a state of El-dorado. “We have concluded all arrangements to honour the governor of Kano State, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje with the 2019 governor of the year award because of his immense contributions to the socio-economic development of Kano State. “Governor Ganduje emerged the winner of the Award after a careful survey and examination of his Administration was secretly carried out by the Award Committee and the overwhelming reports indicated that the governor is exceptional in infrastructural development of Kano State. “We are overwhelmed by the governor’s avowed commitment to the development of Kano State. We are also impressed with his political transformation from a humble background “We can recollect that Ganduje’s passion to serve his people took him into politics, and joined the then National Party of Nigeria (NPN) during the Second Nigerian Republic and served as Kano State Assistant Secretary from 1979 to 1980. “He contested the House of Representatives election in 1979 under the NPN but lost the election.