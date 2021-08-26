Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Alhaji Ibrahim Irimiya Hamanjulde, the Taraba State Commissioner of Works on Thursday disclosed that the state government is undertaking the construction of over Six Hundred kilometers of roads across the state to ease movement of persons and property.

Hamanjulde who disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo ahead of the state marking it’s thirtieth year of creation said that some of the road projects have already been completed while others are at advanced levels of completion.

He said that the state government has decided to embark on so many road projects because of how very key they are towards the economic development of the state.

“As the state marks it’s Thirtieth year of creation tomorrow, it is important for us to celebrate the achievements we have recorded in the area of road construction especially. The development in this sector is very key and instrumental because the state is blessed with enormous resources in areas that are mostly hard to reach due to bad roads.

“Consequently, the governor made it a top priority to provide access roads to ease movement of farm produce and provide access to other resources such as timber in Kurmi and others.

“The dualization of the federal highway here in Jalingo involves the construction of a flyover, a bridge, six pedestrian Bridges and pedestrian walkways. This Eighteen kilometers road project will add to the aesthetic of the state capital and ease movement of those traversing the state.

“The Mararaba- Kurmi road is equally very significant because of the reach resources there. We have Cocoa, palm kernel and palm oil, ogbono, plantain and bananas as well as a host of other products that are grossly under explored. The construction of that road will change the narrative” he said.