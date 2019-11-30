Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has denied involvement in any alleged plan by some members of the state House of Assembly to impeach the Speaker Mr Abel Peter Diah and some principal officials of the House.

There was anxiety in the state on Friday following an online media report alleging that the state Governor had diverted over two hundred million naira (N200,000,000) of state funds and dedicated it to the impeachment of the Speaker and other principal officials of the House.

There has been reported an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker and other top officials of the House since another alleged plot by members of the House to impeach the Governor was uncovered a few weeks ago.

However, in a statement issued in Jalingo on Saturday morning and signed by Mr Bala Dan Abu, the SSA media to the Governor, Ishaku said that the alleged plot was fake and a ploy by detractors to soil the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in the state.

“Social media was on Friday November 29, 2019 inundated with reactions to a certain unsigned fake news story containing essentially rumours of a purported impeachment plot against principal officers of the Taraba State House of Assembly including the Speaker, Abel Peter Diah.

“The article made spurious claims to the effect that Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku was the sponsor of that so-called impeachment plot and that he had committed N200 million Naira public funds to it.

“Nothing can be more untrue. It is yet another wicked and malicious attempt to cause confusion and conflict in the relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in Taraba State on the one hand and Governor Ishaku and Peter Diah.

“Gov Ishaku will never sponsor and did not sponsor the so-called impeachment move, if indeed there was any such move by the Honourable members, let alone fund it with such a staggering amount of money from the public purse.

“The allegations are ridiculous, absolutely false and malicious. It is certainly for these reasons that the author of the article failed to sign it. Governor Ishaku wants the general public to ignore this article and the lies contained in it. Governor Ishaku is an apostle of peace and will not do anything that will rock the existing level of trust and understanding between him and members of the state House of Assembly,” the statement read.