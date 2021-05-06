From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has denied any involvement in the arrest of fourteen youth in the state by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

Mr Danjuma Adamu, the state Commissioner for Information who disclosed this at a Press briefing on Thursday evening in Jalingo said that it had become imperative for the state government to clarify the issues following the statement issued by Disebe Bala and collaborated by the Senator representing Taraba Southern zone Mr Emmanuel Bwacha.

Danjuma noted that the state governor Darius Ishaku has been a promoter of the principles of separation of power and would not anything to interfer in the duties of the police or the judiciary.

“In view of the falsehood, the state government is compelled to react and clarify the issue. The police is trained to detect and fight crime and criminality as this is their constitutional responsibility and this is exactly what they have done in this case. It will therefore be preposterous for the governor to descend so low to meddle and influence the action of the police.

“If the sponsors of the youth particularly Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has anything against the action of the police for the arrest and detention of the 14 youth, he should go to the court to seek redress. It is wrong for him to or any group to link the governor to this arrest just because someone is seeking cheap publicity.

“Governor Ishaku’s concern at all time is the promotion of security, peace, legality and progress of the state. This has been his focus since assumption of office. He stands to gain nothing from the arrest of the fourteen youth and it is therefore wicked to drag his name into this” Danjuma said.