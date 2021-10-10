Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the paramount ruler of the Wukari Chiefdom and Chairman of the traditional rulers in Taraba state Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, Aku Uka of Wukari.

In a condolence message issued on Jalingo on Sunday evening, Ishaku described the late Aku Uka as a foremost paramount ruler whose reign brought peace, unity and prosperity to Wukari, Taraba State and the entire ancient Kwararafa Kingdom.

He described his reign as a period of self discovery by the Jukun people of their strategic place in history and role in the promotion of modern civilisation in Nigeria and beyond.