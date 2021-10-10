Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo
The Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the paramount ruler of the Wukari Chiefdom and Chairman of the traditional rulers in Taraba state Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, Aku Uka of Wukari.
In a condolence message issued on Jalingo on Sunday evening, Ishaku described the late Aku Uka as a foremost paramount ruler whose reign brought peace, unity and prosperity to Wukari, Taraba State and the entire ancient Kwararafa Kingdom.
He described his reign as a period of self discovery by the Jukun people of their strategic place in history and role in the promotion of modern civilisation in Nigeria and beyond.
The late Masa-Ibi is a leader with a rare sense of history and his immense contributions to the documentation of the historic contributions of the Jukun and the entire Kwararafa people to the emergence of modern nations in Africa and Nigeria in particular can not go unnoticed.
“The demise of the traditional ruler at this point in time has robbed Taraba State and Nigeria of the benefits of his wise counsel which he offered very generously in his personal capacity and as chairman of the Taraba State Council of Chiefs. I pray God for the repose of his soul and for all of us that God will grant us the fortitude to bear this lost”.
Similarly, the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini has described the late Aku Uka as a father and mentor who went out of his way to ensure peace, justice and level playing field for everyone.
In his condolence message Sunday evening, Kunini said that “the death of the monarch is a ride shock to me. I know that he has lived a fulfilled life and has impacted so much on humanity but as a people, we don’t have enough of his wealth of knowledge and experience yet.
“Coming at a time when the state is constrained by a lot of challenges, including insecurity, we will sure miss his wise counsel, his adroitness, his magnanimity and open mindedness in coming up with solutions.
“In as much as we continue to mourn and pray for the repose of his soul, we must acknowledge the fact that he has lived a fulfilled life and has left behind legacies that will stand the test of time. Let us draw from his foresight and legacies and work to build a better society” Kunini said.
