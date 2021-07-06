Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku on Tuesday urged the federal government to expedite action on oil exploration in the Northeast and completion of the Mambila power project to boost the economy of the region and the country at large.

Ishaku said this at the opening ceremony for the meeting of Northeast governors holding in Jalingo, the state capital.

The governor noted that with the 13% derivation for oil producing states, the commencement of oil exploration in the region will boost the economy of the region, fast track development and reduce tension in the region.

“I am delighted that oil has been discovered in the North East, notably in the Bauchi-Gombe axis and in Taraba State, but ours has both oil and gas. In the same line, I urge the federal government to expand and expedite exploration in the Chad basin, as well as the Benue trough, which, according to geological reports, is rich in oil and gas. As a result of the 13 percent derivation principle enjoyed by oil-producing States, we anticipate that early exploitation of petroleum resources in the North-East region will increase our revenue profile”.

Governor Ishaku also called on the governors of the region to be proactive in supporting the actualization of the Mambilla Hydro Electric Power dam project for the benefit of the sub-region and the nation.

According to the governor, Mambilla power project was capable of transforming the economy the subregion and that of the country.

Ishaku said the meeting should push for a supplement budget for the power project, saying it was surprising to hear of o allocation for the project in the 2021 federal budget.

Prof Umar Zulum, the Chairman of the forum noted that the essence of the meeting was to present a common front on the challenges facing the individual states with a view to overcoming them.

Zulum commended president Muhammadu Buhari over the recent visit to Borno where he interacted with the troops fighting Boko Haram, saying the situation was getting better.

While commending the troops over the renewed vigor in the fight, Zulum urged them to take advantage of the current division in the ranks of the insurgents and defeat them totally.

“I want to urge troops to capitalize on the current division in the ranks of the insurgents and defeat totally for a peaceful subregion,” he said

Our correspondent reports that other governors of the region at the event are Sen Bala Muhammed of Bauchi, Alhaji Inua Yahaya of Gombe, Alhaji Umar Fintiri of Adamawa and Alhaji Idi Barde, the Deputy Governor of Yobe.

