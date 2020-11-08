Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has frowned at a recent online newspaper report on alleged deplorable condition of the buildings at the Government Community Girls Secondary School, Kafur, the Governor’s hometown.

According to Masari in a press statement at the weekend, the newspaper published a string of pictures of dilapidated buildings, which it claimed belong to the school.

Describing it as a clear case of “hatchet job,” Masari in the statement signed by his Director-General, Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, noted that the newspaper, “is famous for its sensational brand of reporting, which often packages lies and presents them to its gullible readers as the truth.”

The statement said, “the pictures published depicted classroom buildings which are partly damaged and, or collapsed, with doors and windows totally or partly removed and faded painting.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the pictures are not of any school currently in the state. They must have been sourced elsewhere outside of Katsina and attached to the Kafur school story for reasons clearly designed to embarrass the government.

The present administration in Katsina State has placed high premium on education, especially at the primary and secondary levels.

“The government has expended much time and resources to rejuvenate education at these levels.

“At the secondary school level for instance, seven new secondary schools were built across the state at the total cost of N1.1 billion.

Twenty-five secondary schools across the three Senatorial zones in the state underwent complete rehabilitation and upgrading at the total cost of N3.2 billion.

“Forty-eight secondary schools, suffering from dilapidation and damage as a result of storm, received partial repair and rehablitation at the cost of N7 billion.

“Out of the 18 science and technical vocational schools in the state, 13 were completely rehabilitated and upgraded at the cost of about N2 billion.

“Government has promoted, with payment of full areas, over 1100 primary and secondary schools teachers in the state, some of whom have had no promotion for upwards of 10 years.

“All girls secondary schools in the state have been converted to boarding.

“And, with over 2000 teachers already recruited for the primary and secondary schools, 5000 more are currently being recruited under the S-Power programme,” the statement said.