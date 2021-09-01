This piece was sent in for last week but could not be published because of the number of advertisements carried. But it is an issue I consider important because insecurity has been a major problem nation – wide in the last six years. I was astonished that Governor Aminu Bello Masari, as the Chief Security Officer of Katsina State, could come out to tell the people in the areas under his jurisdiction prone to attacks by terrorists and bandits to acquire guns to defend themselves.

Worse was that the same bizarre suggestion was made earlier in the year by General Bashir Magashi (rtd), the current Minister of Defence. The two belong to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the party of President Muhammadu Buhari. Their suggestion, therefore, is an admission that Federal Government controlled by their party has failed in securing the country.

A big disappointment because taming or reducing insecurity to the barest minimum was one of the three things Buhari promised to do when campaigning for the presidency in 2014 and 2015. And it was the reason most of those who voted for him did so, given the fact that he is a retired Army General and a former military Head of State (January 1, 1984 – August 26, 1985). But how sad that the situation since he assumed office six years ago has been worse than what obtained during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan whom he succeeded!

I believe Governor Masari coming out on Saturday to say that having state police is the best way to tackle insecurity must have been due to people making him realize that telling those in Katsina State to defend themselves was not something expected from him. An idea that is impracticable and which he and General Magashi should have known instead of coming out to make embarrassing statements.

It is an invitation to anarchy as Masari and Magashi did not tell people to seek and obtain a license to buy a gun. And it won’t be surprising if those caught anywhere in the country plead that they acquired their weapons based on what General Magashi (rtd), the Minister of Defence said, with those in Katsina State citing Governor Masari as the one who made them do it.

Indeed, how many people in the country, even in towns and cities, let alone in the rural areas, can afford the money to purchase a Dane gun or double – barreled gun which the law permits non – soldiers and non – police to apply for.

I believe a Dane gun or a double – barrelled gun will cost nothing less than forty thousand naira to one hundred thousand naira. The overwhelming majority of those in the rural areas of Katsina State Governor Masari advised to defend themselves are poor people who find it difficult to get money to feed themselves and members of their families. Where would they get such huge amounts to purchase the guns they need.

Thirty – six years ago, in 1995, when as the Editor of the defunct Sunday Concord I applied to buy a double – barrelled gun, I had to be recommended by two highly – placed and reputable sponsors. And approval was given by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State. How many people in the rural areas or even in the cities and town can easily have access to such personalities?

The terrorists and bandits are armed with AK – 47 rifles. Consequently, anyone who wants to confront them must have the same or superior weapon. I understand one AK– 47 costs from two hundred and fifty thousand naira to three hundred thousand naira. How many people in the country, let alone in the rural areas, have these kind of amounts to acquire AK – 47 rifle?

As I suggested in this column last year the way to deal with the problem of insecurity in the country is for all the governments in the 36 States especially those in the states in the North to establish security outfits singly or on zonal basis, just as the Governors in the six South – West States have done and the five in the South – East are working on. And each state must have from one thousand to three thousand or more men and women in their security outfits and arm them with AK – 47 rifles to be impactful in suppressing the terrorists and bandits.

Terrorists and bandits with AK – 47 rifles are attacking, killing and abducting soldiers and the police in barracks in the North – East and recently at the Nigeria Defence Academy in Kaduna. So, how do Governor Masari and General Magashi expect rural people in the country who have either cutlasses, bows, arrows, Dane guns and double – barrelled guns to face hoodlums carrying superior weapons?

I do not see why the Federal Government cannot recruit members of the state security outfits into the Nigerian Police Force. As the State Governments who have them are doing now they should be made to pay their salaries, buy the uniforms, weapons and vehicles they will use.

If the monthly security vote allocated to them is not sufficient to maintain the security outfits the Governors should seek assistance from the big companies and rich men and women in their states and beyond for donations. Since they need a secured and peaceful situation for their businesses to thrive and be profitable I am sure that they will cooperate.

Lastly, if my suggestion is not implemented on getting the security outfits in the states into the police, so that they can carry AK – 47 rifles the problems of insecurity will continue and even get worse.

10 topmost immigrant Lagosians ——Sir Adeyemo Alakija, of Egba ancestry (2)

After passing out of CMS Grammar School, Lagos in 1899 at the age of 15 Sir Alakija worked as a clerk in the Post Office in Lagos for ten years, from 1900 through 1909 when he travelled to London to study law. He graduated in 1913 and on returning to Lagos he established his law firm in 1914. It was one of the most popular and successful chambers in Nigeria for 38 years until his death in 1952.

Sir Alakija went into politics about 1915 and his teaming up with Herbert Macaulay and Lawyer Egerton Shyngle brought him into prominence. But when he fell out with them his popularity waned. The estrangement was caused by his opposition to His Royal Majesty Esugbayi Eleko, the Oba of Lagos whom they and the Jamat Muslims supported. This made Alakija to lose the election into the Nigerian Legislative Council in 1923. Eleko reigned from 1901 – 1925, was deposed and sent into exile but returned to the throne in 1931 and died the following year.

Sir Alakija’s political fortune changed in 1933 when he became a nominated member of the Legislative Council representing Egba Division on appointment by the Colonial Government. He was there for nine years until 1941. The following year he was chosen by the government to be a member of the Governor’s Council.

He was the first President of the Island Club of Lagos founded on Friday, October 29, 1943 with a membership of 50 Nigerians and expatriates and he was also the leader of the Egbe Omo Oduduwa from 1948 until his death on May 10, 1952 fifteen days to his 68th birthday. He had close relationship with some organizations and communities among which were the Lebanese and Syrians in Lagos. After a visit to Lebanon in 1949 he was decorated with a Medal of Cedars by the Lebanese. He was later honoured by King George VI with the Knight of British Empire (KBE) in 1950. Like Alakija the English monarch too died in 1952.

Sir Alakija was honoured with the chieftaincy title of the Lisa of Egba Kingdom by His Royal Majesty Samuel Ladapo Ademola who reigned from 1920 – 62 and was married to his elder sister Lady Tejumade Ademola (nee Alakija). She was the mother of Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, the first Nigerian – born Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1958 – 72, who was born on Thursday, February 1, 1906 and went to glory on Friday, January 29, 1993 three days to his 87th birthday.

His Royal Majesty Adesoji Aderemi the Ooni of Ife from 1930 – 80 also honoured Sir Alakija with the chieftaincy title of Woje Ileri of Ile – Ife. Adeyemo Alakija Street on Victoria Island, Lagos in the Law School area was named after him.

