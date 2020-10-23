Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Against the dissolution of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the federal government, the Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to redeploy the scrapped SARS to his State because it is vital to the maintenance of peace and security in the State.

“I will personally seek audience with Mr President on this issue. We need the FSARS or its equivalent in Zamfara state because we have seen their positive impact in spite their alleged excesses”. The governor said

Governor Matawalle spoke to Journalists shortly after the meeting of 19 Northern States Governors held in Kaduna on Thursday which also bordered on security issues and the state of the nation.

Governor Matawalle reiterated the commitment of his administration to do the right thing at all times as well as supporting who is doing the right thing at all times.

“We have recorded tremendous development in the area of peace building in Zamfara State with the commitment and professional contribution and supporf of the FSARS of the Nigeria Police”, Matawalle said.

He said the security unit had helped in bringing down the level of banditry and hooliganism in communities in the State, just as he described the sudden scrapping of the unit as amounting to “throwing away the baby along with the dirty water”.

The Northern Governors meeting which was attended by about 12 of them and others represented by their Deputies, reviewed the ongoing endsars agitation across the country and called for peaceful conduct of the agitation.

In a communique read by its Chairman, the Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Lalong, the Governors urged the agitators not to allow their demand to be hijacked by hoodlums and miscreants.

The meeting reiterated the indivisibility of Nigeria and said its unity was not negotiable and must be protected by all.