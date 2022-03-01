From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed on Monday approved the appointment of Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi, as the new Emir Jama’are.

Wabi is one of the sons of the late Emirr, Alhaji Ahmadu Muhammadu Wabi III, who reigned for 50 years,

Announcing the appointment of the new Emir in Jama’are, Governor Mohammed said that the appointment of Wabi followed due and careful consideration of the names recommended by the kingmakers of Jama’are Emirate Council.

The governor called on the new Emir to discharge his duties in the best interest of his subjects without having any preference among them.

He tasked the new Emir to emulate the exemplary leadership qualities of his late father.

Governor Mohammed declared that the new royal father had the best role model in his late father, who he described as a Leader who lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

He then congratulated Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi on his appointment and wish him a peaceful and prosperous reign.

Daily Sun learnt that the new Emir of Jama’are, go Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi, was the Yarima, Crown Prince, of Jama’are and the eldest son of the late Emir.