From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, on Saturday, visited Katanga, Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State, following the burning of houses and shops belonging to Christians over alleged blasphemy by a Christian lady in the area.

Addressing residents of the community, Governor Mohammed described the incident as unfortunate and sued for peace, admonishing them to be their brother’s keeper to safeguard the peace being enjoyed in the state

The crisis in Katanga erupted after a Christian lady by the name of Linda Jato, a 40-year-old civil servant, allegedly posted a video which allegedly blasphemed Prophet Mohammed.

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed that scores of people, including a pastor, were injured while six houses and seven shops were burnt down

Governor Mohammed visited the troubled community in company with the Speaker of the State Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Abdullahi Nurudeen; Director, State Security Service and other top government officials.

He met the District Head of the Area, Alhassan Boyi before visiting the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), where he met and addressed the Christian Community.

He also addressed the Muslim youths who were on the other side of the community.

Security has been beefed up in the area with the heavy presence of officers and men of the Nigeria Police, the NSCDC, the Nigerian Army and the DSS.