Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the investigations of some officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for extorting a lady after she was accused of committing traffic offence.

It was gathered that the corrupt officers allegedly led their victim to an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), where they allegedly collected N40,000 out of N75,000 they had earlier demanded from her.

The governor’s attention was brought to the extortion by a relative of the victim who informed him through telephone call “The officers demanded N75,000 bribe from the woman, who eventually parted with N40,000, after they ferried her to an ATM machine to make withdrawal,” Daily Sun learnt.

Meanwhile, LASTMA’s general manager, Olawale Musa, has allayed the fear of motorists over the enforcement of traffic law in the state.

The agency assured members of the public, especially motorists not to be apprehensive over the fines being circulated on social media platforms, saying the fines were not a punitive measure but part of the law and measures that have been put in place to restore sanity on roads in the state.