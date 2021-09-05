The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator Akume with the governor of Benue State, Ortom, are a disgrace to the Tiv nation and the state in general.

They have divided the state because of politics for their selfish interest, making it easier for the rogue herdsmen and other enemies of the state to invade and kill ceaselessly.

The governor recently announced his plan to drag the minister to court for the allegations of corruption levelled against him by the minister and that became news for all the media in the country because of the positions the two of them hold, if not, that wouldn›t have been something to report in the media for they have been of no use to the people of the state. All they do is to cause disunite among the people for their selfish interest.

Note, the two of them are Tiv and have occupied influential positions that can attract development to Tiv and Benue in general, but what they do is to underdevelop the state by not speaking in one voice on issues that affect the people, by not being united to fight the rogue herdsmen that are killing their people on daily basis, raping their mothers, sisters, burning the houses, destroying farms to take over their land for their cattle to graze on.