From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has dispelled rumours of cracks among the leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) family in the state as a result of the ongoing political consultations towards the emergence of consensus candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Samuel Ortom made this known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, and made available to reporters on Tuesday, insisting that the leaders of the party in the state have been working together as one big family towards achieving consensus candidates in all the elective positions ahead of next year’s general elections.

The online media had been awash with reports of disunity among the trio of the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, the state governor, Samuel Ortom and the former Governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam over who becomes the next governor of the state.

The online reports alleged that the PDP National Chairman is doing everything in his power to take over the leadership of the party in the state and also anoint his preferred candidate for the governorship seat and by so doing, relegating the incumbent Governor who is the leader of the party in the state as well the former Governor.

But describing the news as mere rumours, the statement read:

‘The attention of the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has been drawn to some online media reports alleging a split in the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) family over the ongoing consultation towards consensus candidates for the forthcoming elections. This is false.

‘Ordinarily, we will not give attention to such unfounded gossip or accord its response with an official seal but for the sake of the less knowledgeable about the political dynamics of the Benue State.

‘For the avoidance of doubt, all stakeholders in the PDP family led by Governor Ortom have been meeting and consulting on all elective positions and the best way possible to produce candidates for the 2023 elections. This is to avoid rancour and maintain a harmonious political family.

‘The essence is to achieve consensus and run an inclusive party where everyone would be carried along as a stakeholder. In all the meetings so far, it has been more like a family affair under a convivial atmosphere and there has not been any case of disagreement or altercation of any kind.’

The statement while expressing surprise over media reports alleging a split in the ranks of our political leaders in the state emphasised that nothing like that had and would ever happen, adding that the PDP in the state is working in harmony and in one accord.

‘At best, it is in the imagination of the writers, particularly the opposition party who have not developed the capacity for harmonious and all-embracing election processes for the good of their members that are spreading baseless information.

‘It is a fact that the PDP family in Benue is united and working in one accord. Those trying to insinuate disaffection amongst our leaders will be disappointed because the PDP will come out from this exercise stronger and better prepared for victory in the 2023 general elections.

‘We, therefore, urge all our members to disregard any insinuation to that effect. Governor Ortom is providing the right leadership in consultation with the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Senator Gabriel Suswam and many others. And we shall sail to the promised undistracted,’ the statement concluded.