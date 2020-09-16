Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed deep sadness over the death of two of his aides.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Elder Jerome Torshimbe died on Monday night after a brief illness in Abuja while his Personal Assistant on Special Duties, Mr Famous Adejo died last week Wednesday in Makurdi.

Speaking with newsmen at the Government House on Tuesday, Governor Ortom disclosed that he knew the late Torshimbe three decades ago adding they were both council chairmen from 1990 to 1993 and had worked closely since then.

The Governor said the deceased Special Adviser was an experienced and competent administrator who had added immense value to the government.

He noted that the late Torshimbe was very supportive to many including widows and orphans alike, stressing that he was a generous politician who loved to share with the needy.

Also speaking on his late personal assistant, Famous Adejo, the Governor said the young man was a hardworking individual who defied all odds to acquire higher education up to masters level and was studying for his doctorate degree when death snatched him away.

He promised to train Adejo’s only son who just completed secondary education up to university level.

The Governor described the two deaths as very painful and prayed God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses and the deceased aides eternal rest.

Governor Ortom who paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Jerome Torshimbe had earlier received the Chairman and members of the Benue State Local Government Service Commission who came to console him on the unfortunate loss.