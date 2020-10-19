Rose EJEMBI, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has thrown his weight behind the #EndSars Protests going on across the country stressing that he would not hesitate to join the protest if that is the wish of his people.

Ortom stated this on Monday while fielding questions from journalists at the Government House Makurdi the Benue State capital.

“I’m a democratically elected governor and I believe I’m a governor that will do the bidding of my people. If my people tell me to join, why not, I will join them in the peaceful protest.”

Ortom posited that the position of the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong who is also the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum on the EndSars matter did not represent the feelings of all the northern governors.

“I wasn’t at the meeting where northern governors decided to be against EndSars protest neither was my deputy there. Since I wasn’t there, Lalong has the right to speak for himself as governor of Plateau State.

“For Benue State we were not consulted and so, we have taken our position on what is right. There is need to take a very proactive steps otherwise, from what I have heard from religious leaders, youths, elders, political parties of this country, I want to believe that the entire country is united to ensure that the right steps are taken in this fight.

“I can see that the people are committed to ensuring that we have an economy that can take care of the future of our children. If steps are not taken, I can see a revolution coming forth.

He promised that the state government will set up a judicial panel of inquiry to look into cases of police brutality in the state since that was the decision reached at the National Executives Council (NEC).

On the gazetted water resources bill which the note plans to submit to the National Assembly, Governor Ortom emphasized that the bill will continue to fail because it is an evil bill.

“Like the water resources bill failed the first and second times, it will also fail this third time because it is an evil bill. If they are not careful, I will also form #end water bill protest. Why do you want to enforce your will on people who say they want it?”