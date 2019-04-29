“Prof Benjamin Ozumba the Vice chancellor of UNN will be the Chief host of the occasion.
“Some prominent and notable Nigerians that will be given excellence awards include, Gov. Orji Uzo Kalu, publisher of the Sun Newspaper, Senator Stella Oduah, Chief Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson motors) among others.”
Until Ikejiani-Clark’s death in 2011, she was coordinator of UNN’s postgraduates programme, and the Dean, Faculty of Social Science, among other positions held in the institution.
She had also held public appointments, among whichn was her 1983 appointment as Commissioner of Land, Survey and Town Planning during the administration of Gov CC Onoh in the old Anambra State.
Late Ikejiani-Clark was also appointed a Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 1995 to1997, it was during her time that the popular Dei Dei Building Material Market Abuja was established.
The head of department highlighted publications by the late Ikejiani-Clark to include 1983’s ‘Nigeria Political imperative: Desiderate for Nationhood and Stability”, ‘Anatomy of the Biafra Revolution’ (1993), and ‘Azikwe and the African Revolution’ (1989), among others.
Abada, who is the chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in UNN, invited the general public to the lecture, billing it as a step toward finding solutsion to the endemic clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country.
Prof. Emmanuel Ezeani, Chairman of local organising committee of the lecture, and Dr Chinedu Ike, secretary, were among those present during the briefing.
Leave a Reply