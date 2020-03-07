Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Saturday assured the management and staff of Lobi Stars Football Club of his administration’s continued to support the team to win more trophies.

The Governor gave the assurance when he visited the team at Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi after its bus got burnt on their way back from a premier league game in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Governor Ortom also presented a brand new 36 Seater Toyota Bus to Lobi Stars and a cash donation of N10 million to enable the players to replace their burnt wares.

He urged the team not to be deterred by the fire incident but work harder to win more laurels so that they can continue to make the state proud.

He commended the players for showing uncommon courage and determination in all their outings especially in the Nigerian Premier League.

The Governor expressed optimism that Lobi Stars FC would become a nest for international stars, urging the officials and players to depend on God for all their desires and they would never be disappointed.

Responding, Vice Chairman of the club, Mr Mike Idoko, and assistant captain Daniel Atsaka thanked Governor Ortom for his continued support to the team, especially coming to their aid in the shortest possible time after their bus was burnt.

The highpoint of the event was when the Governor drove in the new bus with the players, management and staff of the club.

