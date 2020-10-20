Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared a 24-hour curfew in the State following violence rocking the weeklong #EndSARS protest.

The curfew would take effect from 4 pm, October 20, in the State.

According to the statement issued by the Governor:

‘I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.

‘As a Government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear State.

‘I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets.’