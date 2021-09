By Lukman Olabiyi

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed the law to prohibit open cattle grazing and trespass of cattle on land in Lagos State, and for connected purposes.

By this act, the bill has now become a law.

He also signed the Lagos State Domestic And Sexual Violence Agency Bill, 2020 into law.

Detail coming…

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.