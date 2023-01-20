From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Friday, expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will win the upcoming general elections in his state, for both national and state level positions.

He gave the assurance while speaking to State House Correspondents after, a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, saying in Nasarawa,

the chance of the ruling party are very excellent.

He boasted that citizens of the state are ready to repay the favour because of the State’s great accomplishments and the benefits of democracy reaped from the federal government.

“The chances of us winning are bright. Our chances are excellent both at the national and state levels. For us in Nasarawa, the Governor, the three Senators are from the same party and 20 out of the 24 members of the State House of Assembly are also from the APC.

“We have done the best we can for the State and I think people appreciate that. So, for that reason we think our chances are excellent and we strongly believe we should be able to win the election”, he said.

Sule also commended politicians in the state for playing by the rules and shunning politics of bitterness.

He reaffirmed his administration’s efforts to create a level playing field for all political parties and candidates, noting how the state had made itself and its facilities accessible to anybody who had requested access and permission to use them for political campaigns.

He explained the single circumstance in which the Labour Party could not use the same facility, which other parties hav used, adding that an alternative was provided for the party.

“I commend the politicians in Nasarawa State, so far, I don’t know about so many other places, for the kind of politics that we have been able to play. So far we have not had so much negative campaigns against each other in Nasarawa and for us as a state, we try as much as possible to be fair to the other politicians, the era of denying somebody venue and doing all those kinds of things… we don’t do that.

“The same venue where APC did our own campaign rally that is the same venue we have offered to every political party that has come to us, with the exception of Labour Party. When Labour Party came, the place was not available, it was being used at that time, on that day by some religious groups and they could see that it was actually being used.

“But we were able to give them another site, but any other political party that has come so far, we have given them the same venue because we want to be fair to everybody to play clean politics and at the end of the day, whoever God says will be leader will be a leader”, he explained.

Sule said he was in the State House to express the State’s appreciation for the recent establishment of a University Teaching Hospital in Lafia the State capital among other laudable projects.

“Actually I am here in the Villa to see the President, to express our appreciation for our Teaching Hospital that has been approved for Lafia in Nasarawa State, also to thank him for the support on the oil discovery that has just taken place in Nasarawa State.

“As well as thank him for the support we continue to receive especially in the area of security and for the setting up of the Agricultural Machinery Institute that is almost completed now,” he said.

The Governor also informed Journalists that the President will be visiting the State on Saturday February 4, for the APC Presidential Campaign rally.