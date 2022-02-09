From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor of Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has commended security agencies operating in the state for bounding towards sustaining peace in the state.

Sule made the commendation on Wednesday, in a welcome speech during the opening session of a two-day quarterly security meeting organised by the Department of State Security, (DSS), for the North Central zone, holding in Lafia.

Governor Sule appreciated members of the state security council , as well as other stakeholders, working to quarantee the prevailing peace in the state.

While describing the event as an excellent initiative, the governor noted that security requires lots of strategy, thinking and planning.

He pointed out officials of the DSS are adequately trained to carry out these essential qualities that will ensure lasting peace.

“Here in Nasarawa State, we are so grateful that all our security agencies are being able to come and work in synergy,” he stated.

He traced the relative peace being enjoyed in the state to this existing synergy between security agencies operating in the state.

He particularly commended the DSS in the state for identifying and profiling security threats in Nasarawa State, with the Nigeria Police able to act on intelligence being provided by DSS, supported by the military and civil defence.

He further expressed satisfaction that in Nasarawa State, security is the responsibility of all, including traditional rulers, vigilante, communities, as well as aggrieved ethnic nationalities such as the Miyetti Allah and Tiv farmers.

“They all come together for us to define a direction for our state. And I think this has worked very well for us,” he stated.

The governor pointed out there every need for the security agencies to synergize, with a view to tackling spill over effects from security challenges in neighbouring states of Niger, Kogi, Kaduna and Plateau.

The governor welcomed the DSS quarterly meeting as it will also provide a platform to synergize towards checking activities of criminal elements who sojourn into Nasarawa State while heading to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they will carry out their nefarious activities.

In his opening remarks, state director, Department of State Security Services, Abel Amos Achi, said the essence of the meeting was to brain storm and proffer solutions to security challenges across the North Central zone.

In a vote of thanks, Adeola Ajayi, zonal director of the DSS, thanked Engineer Sule for agreeing to host the event.

Ajayi, who is also the Kogi State director DSS, appreciated the governor for the visible development efforts across the state.

Daily sun reports that the quarterly DSS meeting is fourth in the series but the first to be hosted in Nasarawa State.