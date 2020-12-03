From Nkechi Chima, Abuja

It was a remarkable gathering of eminent personalities in the society, ranging from business tycoons, philanthropists, politicians among others, present to grace the 9th edition of the annual Peace Achievers International Awards held on Saturday, 27th of November, 2020 in Abuja.

The Governor of Nasarawa State Engineer Abdullahi Sule; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Hon Mas’ud Musa Bashir MD, Al- Mas’ud Oil & Gas; Alhaji Ibrahim Ibrahim Managing Director Warams Services Limited among others were honored at the award ceremony, which is committed to honouring deserving personalities across the world who have contributed to Africa’s and Nigeria’s peace and stability.

Also among those honoured were Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Executive Governor of Kano State, Fatima Mohammed, Dr Anthony Ezekwugo, Adewale Aladejana, Dr Abelagi Fred Tersoo, High Chief Peters Higgins, Alh Dr Ummarun Kwabo AA Jarman of Sokoto, His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi Sule, The Executive Governor, Nasarawa State, Alazigha Oweipa Emmanuel, Amb Sara Abdul, Style Plus, Amb Opuama Akegbede JP,FCE, Amb Kingsley Azonobi, Mr Nicky Jones Okeke, Mr Theo Ubani Onye, Prince Ado Ibrahim, Dr Gloria Praise, Alh Abubakar Nagenu Ndadama, HRH. Alh. Abdullahi Amegwu Abgo 111, Mr Mailafia Yakubu Agabi, CSP and among others.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, Planning Committee, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, said the award recognises individuals that have contributed immensely to nation-building, through peace-related programmes and advocacy, job creation and entrepreneurship. ‘They were honoured for their leadership roles and selfless service in peace building and commitment to programmes that promote peace, youth and economic development,’ he said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibrahim, a recipient applauded the organisers of the award for striving to improve nation building and peace in Nigeria. He thanked Kingsley Amafibe for bringing eminent Nigerians together to celebrate them despite the pandemic. Also, he urges Nigerians to be ambassadors of peace for a peaceful nation.