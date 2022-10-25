From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi A.Sule has expressed deep pains and sadness over the demise of his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji Lamus (Dokajin Wamba) who died on Tuesday 25th October, 2022.

In a Government House press Release signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra sent to journalist on Tuesday saying Late Lamus, a long time friend and ally of Governor Abdullahi Sule was a quiet but consummate politician, grass roots mobilizer and patriot whose love for Nasarawa state and humanity is not in question.

Sule described the sudden death of his Special Adviser as a rude shock.

Governor Sule who joined in the Janazah prayers on the corpse of his late friend was also at the grave graveyard during the final interment.

He has since visited the family of the deceased to condole them, urging that they take consolation in the fact that he lived a worthy life as exemplified by testimonies and the large turn out of mourners in Wamba his country home.

Governor Sule prays that Allah grant the soul of late Murtala Lamus eternal rest in Aljannat-firdausi and give his family, friends and associates the courage to bear the loss.