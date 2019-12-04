Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has lost his Father, the Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.

The late Nkanang, a retired teacher and elder of the United Evangelical Church ortherwise called Qua Iboe Church was said to have died on Sunday, December 1st 2019 at the age of 90.

A release made available to Daily Sun on the matter as issued by Essien Ndueso, personal assistant to the governor on research and documentation, said that the announcement of the demise of the governor’s father was made after due cleearnce from the family head.

“According to a family source, after due clearance from the Head of the Family, Pastor Edo Ekim ( the Father of the celebrity Nollywood actress, Ini Edo) , the first Son of the departed Patriarch, Mr. Gabriel Nkanang (Jr.) was authorized to make public the demise of the late Patriarch, the release said.

It said that burial arrangement according to family sources will be announced in due course.