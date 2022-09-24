From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

An interest group, Brethren of Interfaith and Inter-Community Development Initiative (a.k.a. Brethren of the Rock), has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a de-tribelized Nigerian and one that has erased discrimination in his state.

The group made up of men and women of the Christian and Islamic faith, indigenes and non-indigenes of various tribes in Nigeria, eulogized Ugwuanyi’s administration for providing a conducive atmosphere for all residents of the state to thrive.

Noting that no other administration in the state had been as accommodating as that of Ugwuanyi, the group expressed it’s total support of Ugwuanyi’s Senatorial ambition and his choice of successor, Peter Mba, describing it as the best.

Director-General of the group, Onuora Okeke, whom with other leaders including, Coordinator, Enugu State Christian Community, Bishop Joseph Ajujungwa; Head of Missionary, NASFAT, South-East Zone, Mallam Muhammed Usman; Member Arewa Community, Enugu State, Hon Bala Ardo and Head, Yoruba Community, Enugu State, Alhaji Abdulazeez Adebayo, addressed newsmen in Enugu stated that Ugwuanyi’s style of governance had removed every form of discrimination.

He lamented the level of discrimination and division in Nigeria across ethnic and religious divides, stressing that the situation had hindered the country’s progress.

He said, “These have separated us along religious cleavages, primordial tribal and ethnic leanings, with their cumulative effects breeding disunity, poverty, crime, mistrust, underdevelopment and other social vices in Nigeria.”

The group however, urged the Nigerian populace to shun such sentiments in the 2023 general elections by voting for leaders who were ready to carry everyone along.

Further commending the Enugu State Governor, Okeke said, “facilities are provided equally to indigenes and non-indigenes irrespective of religious inclinations.

“Enugu State government through its deliberate policies has made our members to be happy as inhabitants of the State.

“Our group comprise the Christian community, Moslem community, Igbo community (indigene and non-indigene), Hausa community, Yoruba community, Tiv community, Igala community, Idoma community, among others and we have expressed our solidarity to Ugwuanyi’s government, his choice as senatorial candidate of the PDP and that of Peter Mbah, with Ifeanyi Ossaia as the PDP governorship and the Deputy governorship candidates, respectively.

“We want to inform all our members that we have not changed and shall not change from our common decision.”

Also describing Ugwuanyi as an embodiment of peace with insatiable quest for harmonious co-existence among all residents of Enugu State, irrespective of religion or tribe, they said, “He does not discriminate in the distribution of democracy dividends. For example, appointments were given to indigenes and non-indigenes.”